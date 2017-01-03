Judge freezes assets of man charged w...

Judge freezes assets of man charged with killing 7 in SC

22 hrs ago

The assets of a South Carolina real estate agent facing seven murder charges have been frozen at the request of a woman who sued him after being found alive and chained on his property. Media outlets reported that Circuit Court Judge Roger Couch on Thursday appointed Greenville attorney Reid Sherard to watch over Todd Kohlhepp's property.

