Jackie Stashik Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita Real Estate Agent
Jackie Stashik is a First Team real estate agent that works in Lake Forest, Irvine, Foothill Ranch, Portola Hills, Mission Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita . As an Orange County native, Jackie understands what a gem Southern California is.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump recommits to border tax
|1 hr
|berklee
|38
|New agent
|20 hr
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Jan 8
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC