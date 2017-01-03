Icahn sweetens offer for Federal-Mogul for third time

Jan 3 Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP, sweetened its offer for a third time to buy shares of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp it does not already own. The latest offer of $10 per share represents a discount of 3 percent to Federal-Mogul's Friday close and is double the closing price on Feb. 26, the day before Icahn made his first offer of $7 a share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.