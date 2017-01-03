Huntington Beach man charged with murder, arson in the deaths of two women

A Huntington Beach real estate agent has been charged with murder, arson and aggravated mayhem in connection with the deaths of two women whose bodies were found in the brush near a Newport Beach shopping center on Monday. Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in connection with the murders of Yolanda Holtrey, 59, of Westminster, and her friend friend, Michelle Luke, 49, of Huntington Beach.

