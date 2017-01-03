How to Find and Finance Bank-Owned Pr...

How to Find and Finance Bank-Owned Properties

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Theboneonline.com

Home prices are still rising - they're currently averaging just below all-time highs set in 2006, according to the Case-Shiller Home Price Indices. Combine that with slim housing inventory in many markets, and you may believe you've missed the opportunity to buy your first, or your next, home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Theboneonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renting a house (Oct '14) 19 hr SBaer 2
Renting with dogs (Jul '14) 20 hr SBaer 2
Real Estate Law (Sep '15) 20 hr SBaer 3
get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13) Tue Shellmount 5
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Jan 1 NoMoDanU 127
News West should look again (Oct '08) Jan 1 Ralph lies 12
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC