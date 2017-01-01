Housing outlook brightens despite higher rates
Housing outlook brightens despite higher rates Job and wage growth and a rise in housing supplies next year should boost sales and starts Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iSVMbc The housing market is expected to pick up moderately next year on steady job and income growth and an easing supply crunch, but rising mortgage rates are likely to temper the gains, economists say. The "X" factor is President-elect Donald Trump.
Read more at USA Today.
