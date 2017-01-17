Housewife found dead and slumped over vaccum cleaner baffles experts over mysterious cause of death
Housewife Susan Mullins was found dead, slumped over her Hoover after mysteriously suffering an anaphylactic shock, an inquest has heard. Normally associated with bee and wasp stings or allergies, the diagnosis was made by a coroner who heard that the 58-year-old was lying face-down over the electric carpet sweeper.
