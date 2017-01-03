Hot neighborhoods poised to see growth among modest home price forecast

Chicago homeowners who have been waiting for real estate values to bounce back to the levels they were at before the housing crash probably will continue to be frustrated in 2017, although a couple of hot neighborhoods are poised to see appreciation. On average, home prices in the Chicago area will climb just 1.95 percent this year, according to economists with Realtor.com, the official website of the National Association of Realtors .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.