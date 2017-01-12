Hong Kong tycoon Li to buy Australian energy firm Duet

A group led by Hong Kong billionaire tycoon Li Ka-shing's infrastructure business said Monday it is buying Australian energy company Duet in a multibillion dollar deal. Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. and Li's property and power utility companies are proposing to buy Duet Group for 3 Australian dollars a share, in an acquisition worth AU$7.4 billion .

