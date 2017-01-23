HOMEFINDER: 2016 a record-setting year for Greater Victoria real estate market
"As we expected, 2016 broke records in terms of the number of properties sold in our area," noted outgoing 2016 board president Mike Nugent. A total of 471 properties sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region in December, 1.3 per cent more than the 465 properties sold in December last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC