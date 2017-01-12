Home sales won't be as big an economi...

Home sales won't be as big an economic boost this year, CREA says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Home sales, one of the pillars of the economy last year, are not going to be as big of a driver this year as the effect of new federal mortgage measures fully kicks in, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday. The real estate industry accounted for roughly 12 per cent of the country's GDP in October, the most recent monthly data available, according to Statistics Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 6 hr koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Jan 11 loads 4 broker ow... 8
Renting a house (Oct '14) Jan 11 BrookeWinn 3
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Jan 8 Hazelwood 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC