Home sales won't be as big an economic boost this year, CREA says
Home sales, one of the pillars of the economy last year, are not going to be as big of a driver this year as the effect of new federal mortgage measures fully kicks in, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday. The real estate industry accounted for roughly 12 per cent of the country's GDP in October, the most recent monthly data available, according to Statistics Canada.
