Home sales figures to wrap up tumultu...

Home sales figures to wrap up tumultuous year for Vancouver real estate market

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver will release home sales figures for December and all of 2016 later today, wrapping up a tumultuous year in one of the country's most widely watched housing markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renting a house (Oct '14) 8 hr SBaer 2
Renting with dogs (Jul '14) 9 hr SBaer 2
Real Estate Law (Sep '15) 9 hr SBaer 3
get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13) 14 hr Shellmount 5
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Sun NoMoDanU 127
News West should look again (Oct '08) Jan 1 Ralph lies 12
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,454 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC