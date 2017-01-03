Home sales figures to wrap up tumultuous year for Vancouver real estate market
A real estate sold sign is shown outside a house in Vancouver, Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver will release home sales figures for December and all of 2016 later today, wrapping up a tumultuous year in one of the country's most widely watched housing markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|14 hr
|Shellmount
|5
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Sun
|NoMoDanU
|127
|West should look again (Oct '08)
|Jan 1
|Ralph lies
|12
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC