Home sales figures to wrap up tumultuous year for Vancouver real estate market

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver will release home sales figures for December and all of 2016 later today, wrapping up a tumultuous year in one of the country's most widely watched housing markets. The real estate board says in its most recent report that 2,214 homes changed hands in November - down 0.9 per cent compared to October and a 37.2 per cent plunge compared to November 2015.

