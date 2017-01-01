Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE
US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 55 shares during the period.
