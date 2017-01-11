High-end home sales in Toronto set to...

High-end home sales in Toronto set to dominate for 3rd year: Sotheby's

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Sotheby's International Realty Canada says Toronto is poised to lead the country in high-end home sales for the third consecutive year. The latest report from the realtor showed sales of homes worth $1 million or more in the Greater Toronto Area rose 77 per cent last year compared to 2015, with a total of 19,692 properties sold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump recommits to border tax 31 min Dr Wu 7
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) 12 hr loads 4 broker ow... 8
Renting a house (Oct '14) 13 hr BrookeWinn 3
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Jan 8 Hazelwood 11
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Jan 6 Rahala 129
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... Jan 5 Loads of Tax cash 1
Renting with dogs (Jul '14) Jan 4 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC