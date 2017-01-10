Hamptons Home Sales Fell as Election-...

Hamptons Home Sales Fell as Election-Wary Buyers Held Back

Vacation homes in New York's Hamptons lost their allure for buyers in the fourth quarter as concerns about the U.S. presidential election and its aftermath curtailed interest in discretionary purchases. Four brokerage reports on the property market for Long Island's East End show plummeting sales and falling prices for the three months through December.

