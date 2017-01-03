Four stories in the news today, Jan. 5

The Toronto Real Estate Board will release home sales figures for the month of December today, wrapping up a year characterized by strong sales growth and soaring prices in the country's largest real estate market. Limited inventory and high demand from buyers, fuelled partly by low interest rates, have made for a red-hot housing market in Toronto over the past year.

