Foreign buyers tax not the 'silver bu...

Foreign buyers tax not the 'silver bullet' to fix housing affordability

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Esquimalt News

It's an issue Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps is prepared to receive a flood of emails and public backlash about in the coming months. Earlier this week, council voted to postpone a motion to request a 15 per cent foreign buyers tax be implemented in the Capital Regional District , similar to the one implemented to cool Vancouver's hot real estate market last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Esquimalt News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Jan 17 koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Jan 11 loads 4 broker ow... 8
Renting a house (Oct '14) Jan 11 BrookeWinn 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,030 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC