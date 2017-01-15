First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (...

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

16 hrs ago

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

