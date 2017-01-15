First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts
Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Fri
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Jan 8
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC