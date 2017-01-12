FILE- In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, a general view with...

FILE- In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 ...

16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, a general view with an advertising billboard is seen at the Trump International Golf Club main entrance in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai's DAMAC Properties tells The Associated Press it offered deals to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's firm worth some $2 billion, but the Trump Organization turned them down.

