Execution of Dallas-area real estate agent's killer reset
Next week's scheduled execution of a North Carolina parolee convicted of killing a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 10 years ago has been postponed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Tue
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC