Ethics advocates warn Trump that he needs to do more to divest from family business

A bipartisan group of ethics advocates lobbed a second letter to President-elect Donald Trump Monday evening warning him that he needs to do more to separate himself from his family business interests. The letter signers include two conservative allies of Trump senior adviser Stephen Bannon Peter Schweizer, the author of the book "Clinton Cash," which outlined possible conflicts of interest posed to Hillary Clinton because of donations to her husband's charitable foundation, as well as John Pudner, who went to high school with Bannon and now runs the advocacy group Take Back Our Country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Woods Globe.