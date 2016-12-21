Ethics advocates warn Trump that he n...

Ethics advocates warn Trump that he needs to do more to divest from family business

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Laguna Woods Globe

A bipartisan group of ethics advocates lobbed a second letter to President-elect Donald Trump Monday evening warning him that he needs to do more to separate himself from his family business interests. The letter signers include two conservative allies of Trump senior adviser Stephen Bannon Peter Schweizer, the author of the book "Clinton Cash," which outlined possible conflicts of interest posed to Hillary Clinton because of donations to her husband's charitable foundation, as well as John Pudner, who went to high school with Bannon and now runs the advocacy group Take Back Our Country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Woods Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Sun NoMoDanU 127
News West should look again (Oct '08) Sun Ralph lies 12
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
News First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f... Dec 29 acurate news 1
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Dec 28 vtop 252
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,355 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,396

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC