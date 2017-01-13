EPR Properties (EPR) Downgraded by Za...

EPR Properties (EPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump recommits to border tax 14 hr berklee 38
New agent Fri BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Thu tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Jan 11 loads 4 broker ow... 8
Renting a house (Oct '14) Jan 11 BrookeWinn 3
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Jan 8 Hazelwood 11
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Jan 6 Rahala 129
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,696 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC