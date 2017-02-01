De Blasio sides with real estate indu...

De Blasio sides with real estate industry against union apprenticeship bill

Mayor Bill de Blasio's Department of Buildings opposes an apprenticeship training requirement for construction workers, its commissioner said Tuesday. The measure is billed as a way to reduce worksite accidents, but the agency instead supports a provision requiring a 10-hour Occupational Safety and Health Association for workers on all construction sites.

