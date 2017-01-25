Contractor says Trump refusing to pay for work at DC hotel
An electrical subcontractor who worked on the Trump International Hotel in Washington has sued a company owned by President Donald Trump for more than $2 million, alleging it was not fully paid. AES Electrical filed its lawsuit in the District of Columbia Superior Court, the latest in a string of lawsuits involving Trump's renovation of the historic Old Post Office building a few blocks from the White House.
