Complaints about underquoting real es...

Complaints about underquoting real estate agents soar in NSW despite new laws

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Twenty-six real estate agents in NSW have been penalised $57,200 in total in the past 12 months for engaging in the banned but hard to prove practice of underquoting, new figures show. In January last year, new underquoting laws came into force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes Thu househuntaxtreme 1
News New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sandy 2
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Jan 17 koko32 254
News Trump recommits to border tax Jan 13 berklee 37
New agent Jan 13 BrookeWinn 3
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... Jan 12 tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Jan 11 loads 4 broker ow... 8
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC