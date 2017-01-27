Complaints about underquoting real estate agents soar in NSW despite new laws
Twenty-six real estate agents in NSW have been penalised $57,200 in total in the past 12 months for engaging in the banned but hard to prove practice of underquoting, new figures show. In January last year, new underquoting laws came into force.
