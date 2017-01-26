Comments
Housing: The House of Commons finance committee hears witnesses on the Canadian real estate market and home ownership on Monday including Bank of Canada deputy governor Sylvain Leduc and CMHC chief executive Evan Siddall. Poloz speech: Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz gives a speech in Alberta on Tuesday on what is being described as "the art and science of making monetary policy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|jameshickok
|42
|The Housing Market Explained in 3 Minutes
|Jan 26
|househuntaxtreme
|1
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC