Comedian unleashes epic Twitter storm on man who trolled him about his dead wife
A real estate agent in Peoria, Ill., did that on Monday night and ran smack into Patton Oswalt's Twitter buzzsaw - for which Oswalt seemed to apologize for on Tuesday. The row apparently began after Oswalt, not a fan of the current president, mocked Donald Trump's firing of acting attorney general Sally Yates on Monday.
