Clarksville Tennessee Realtor Jimmy Settle Inducted as 2017 RLI President

The Clarksville Association of RealtorsA and The RealtorsA Land Institute are proud to announce that Clarksville Tennessee RealtorA Jimmy Settle, ALC, of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services was officially inducted as the 2017 RLI National President-Elect in Orlando alongside the 2016 National Association of RealtorsA Convention & Expo. Jimmy Settle, ALC, has been a licensed REALTORA in Tennessee and Kentucky as well as a member of the Clarksville Association of REALTORSA since 1993.

