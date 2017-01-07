Clarksville Tennessee Realtor Jimmy Settle Inducted as 2017 RLI President
The Clarksville Association of RealtorsA and The RealtorsA Land Institute are proud to announce that Clarksville Tennessee RealtorA Jimmy Settle, ALC, of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services was officially inducted as the 2017 RLI National President-Elect in Orlando alongside the 2016 National Association of RealtorsA Convention & Expo. Jimmy Settle, ALC, has been a licensed REALTORA in Tennessee and Kentucky as well as a member of the Clarksville Association of REALTORSA since 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakmere Home Group Companies: Home Quality Review
|46 min
|donellaburchett
|1
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Jan 5
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC