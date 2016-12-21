Charitable Support Hits Home For Some...

Charitable Support Hits Home For Somers Realtor

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Chappaqua Daily Voice

Lin Crispinelli, a Realtor with Houlihan Lawrence in Somers, is President of the Board of Directors for the Hudson Gateway Realtors Foundation and created a fund in memory of her daughter, who died in an earthquake in Haiti in 2010. Stephanie Crispinelli of Somers died in a an earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chappaqua Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Sun NoMoDanU 127
News West should look again (Oct '08) Sun Ralph lies 12
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
News First tips of Beachwood Place mall fight came f... Dec 29 acurate news 1
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Dec 28 vtop 252
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC