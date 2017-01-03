Central Okanagan real estate market cooling off

Residential sales and listing activity across the region of Revelstoke to Peachland continued a month-over month decline in activity in December. There were 453 sales posted to the MLS in December, as compared to 571 in November, a 21 per cent decrease and a two per cent increase over this time last year, reports the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

