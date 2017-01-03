Central Okanagan real estate market cooling off
Residential sales and listing activity across the region of Revelstoke to Peachland continued a month-over month decline in activity in December. There were 453 sales posted to the MLS in December, as compared to 571 in November, a 21 per cent decrease and a two per cent increase over this time last year, reports the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Jan 5
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Shellmount
|5
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC