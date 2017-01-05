Can you be a real estate agent and a ...

Can you be a real estate agent and a stay-at-home parent?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inman Real Estate News

According to research from Global Workplace Analytics, between 20 and 25 percent of the workforce works remotely at some frequency. The growth in the number of people who work regularly from home has grown by 103 percent since 2005, and 50 percent of the U.S. workforce holds a job that's compatible with at least partial telecommuting, according to the same source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... 13 hr Loads of Tax cash 1
Renting a house (Oct '14) Wed SBaer 2
Renting with dogs (Jul '14) Wed SBaer 2
Real Estate Law (Sep '15) Wed SBaer 3
get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13) Tue Shellmount 5
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Jan 1 NoMoDanU 127
News West should look again (Oct '08) Jan 1 Ralph lies 12
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC