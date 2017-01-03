CAET662-1027_2016_011530_high.jpg
Donald Trump says his business is "great," and you'll have to trust him on that. One of the few things an outsider can know for sure is that it's a complex and opaque hodgepodge of an empire scattered around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|4 hr
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|BrookeWinn
|3
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Jan 5
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC