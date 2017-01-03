Cabinet picks must do more than Trump to avoid conflicts
In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, ExxonMobil CEO and chairman Rex W. Tillerson gives a speech at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. President-elect Donald Trump and his pick for secretary of state, Tillerson, have much in common.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|28 min
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|BrookeWinn
|5
|Gaining Income Real Estate Without Being an Agent
|22 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|2
|New agent
|22 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|4
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|3
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|4
|Clarksville Homes For Sale drops 17.4% compared...
|23 hr
|Clarksville Realtor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC