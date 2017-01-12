Business Highlights

Business Highlights

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Six high-level Volkswagen employees from Germany were indicted in the U.S. on Wednesday in the VW emissions-cheating scandal, while the company itself agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges and pay $4.3 billion - by far the biggest fine ever levied by the government against an automaker. In announcing the charges and the plea bargain, Justice Department prosecutors detailed a large and elaborate scheme inside the German automaker to commit fraud and then cover it up, with at least 40 employees allegedly involved in destroying evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New agent 1 hr BrookeWinn 3
News Trump recommits to border tax 15 hr gwww 30
News The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin... 22 hr tomin cali 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Wed loads 4 broker ow... 8
Renting a house (Oct '14) Wed BrookeWinn 3
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Jan 8 Hazelwood 11
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) Jan 6 Rahala 129
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC