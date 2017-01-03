Blockchain could jolt real estate and the title industry in 2017
In one test produced by a tech vendor and county recorder, sellers will send digital tokens to buyers to transfer proof of ownership. One title insurer believes "that blockchain will have a large effect on the title industry and on the real estate industry as a whole."
