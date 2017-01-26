Blackstone president: US real estate market a oesoftera
The Blackstone Group's real estate business continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2016, but the company's president Tony James cautioned that investment opportunities could be harder to come by as the market matures. "The one area that's a little softer I'd say is real estate in the U.S.," he said on an earnings call with journalists Thursday morning.
