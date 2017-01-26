Bickford Realty is on the move

Her associates include Elizabeth Patterson, Realtor, at left; Tara Ely, sales associate; Brittnee Jameson-Harris, Realtor; Tim Neal, Realtor; and Heather Bucklin, office assistant. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen Brooke Bickford visits with Realtor Tim Neal in the Bickford Realty office in downtown Fort Dodge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.