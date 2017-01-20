Better Buy: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. vs. Alcoa
And while Freeport is making admirable progress and its outlook is increasingly bright, Alcoa is growing on a much more solid foundation. Here's why investors are better off buying Alcoa now that it's separated from Arconic Alcoa's core business is making aluminum and related products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New plaza's user fee shocks shoppers (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sandy
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Jan 17
|koko32
|254
|Trump recommits to border tax
|Jan 13
|berklee
|37
|New agent
|Jan 13
|BrookeWinn
|3
|The Latest: Mexico's president says no to payin...
|Jan 12
|tomin cali
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Jan 11
|loads 4 broker ow...
|8
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 11
|BrookeWinn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC