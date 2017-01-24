Barry Goldman of Leda Real Estate jailed for two years for more than $600,000 in fraud
A real estate agent, who advertised his agency online as "one you can finally trust", will face two years' imprisonment after fraudulently converting more than $600,000 in trust account funds. Barry Goldman, of Leda Real Estate and Portfolio Property Solutions, will remain behind bars following an unsuccessful appeal against charges brought against him by NSW Fair Trading, under the Property Stock and Business Agents Act.
Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
