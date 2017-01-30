Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc....

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Announces Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.15.

