A real estate agent's guide to tax deductions
Monitoring expenses such as vehicle depreciation and home working spaces can save thousands of dollars, but so can properly recording software costs, marketing expenses and annual membership fees. Real estate agents spend their own funds and resources everyday to help people find homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman Real Estate News.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|Hazelwood
|11
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|Jan 6
|Rahala
|129
|Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye...
|Jan 5
|Loads of Tax cash
|1
|Renting a house (Oct '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Renting with dogs (Jul '14)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Law (Sep '15)
|Jan 4
|SBaer
|3
|get your ex back witihn 48hrs contact prophet.b... (Sep '13)
|Jan 3
|Shellmount
|5
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC