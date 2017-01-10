3 tweaks to lift your social media ga...

3 tweaks to lift your social media game in real estate

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inman News

The fact that you closed a listing is great. Go a step further to connect with your audience by sharing the backstory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inman News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gaining Income Real Estate Without Being an Agent 12 hr Clarksville Realtor 2
New agent 13 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) 13 hr Clarksville Realtor 3
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) 13 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
News Clarksville Homes For Sale drops 17.4% compared... 13 hr Clarksville Realtor 1
Renting a house (Oct '14) 13 hr Clarksville Realtor 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Sun Hazelwood 11
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,459

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC