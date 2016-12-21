Wolf Point West apartments have River North's most stunning views
The sleek new Wolf Point West apartment tower has stunning panoramic views from its iconic location at the confluence of the three branches of the Chicago River. Available studios at Wolf Point West start at $2,008, convertibles at $2,224, 1-bedrooms at $2,555, and 2-bedroom, 2-baths at $4,374.
