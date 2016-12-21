Trump's longtime gatekeeper may not b...

Trump's longtime gatekeeper may not be heading to DC

Read more: WICU12 Erie

Donald Trump's longtime secretary Rhona Graff may not be following the President-elect to the White House, according to a source familiar with the decision. Graff, who sits outside Trump's Trump Tower office as his assistant at the Trump Organization, is considering remaining in New York as her daughter is a junior in high school there.

