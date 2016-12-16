Trump plans to dissolve his foundation
President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to shut down his charitable foundation, a decision that comes after repeated controversies over how it collected and disbursed funds. In a statement Saturday, Trump offered no timeline for when his foundation would close down, but he said he had directed his attorney to take the steps needed to close the charity.
