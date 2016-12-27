Trump appoints top counter-terrorism adviser, special negotiator President-elect also engaged in election argument with President Obama Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://usat.ly/2iA7Qho Tom Bossert, a former national security aide to President George W. Bush, will serve as President-elect Trump's homeland security adviser. Starting the post-Christmas phase of his transition, President-elect Donald Trump made appointments Tuesday devoted to national security - particularly cyber defense - and to international trade and diplomacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.