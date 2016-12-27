Trump appoints top counter-terrorism adviser
Trump appoints top counter-terrorism adviser, special negotiator President-elect also engaged in election argument with President Obama Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://usat.ly/2iA7Qho Tom Bossert, a former national security aide to President George W. Bush, will serve as President-elect Trump's homeland security adviser. Starting the post-Christmas phase of his transition, President-elect Donald Trump made appointments Tuesday devoted to national security - particularly cyber defense - and to international trade and diplomacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|mohsen
|249
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC