Trump appoints top counter-terrorism ...

Trump appoints top counter-terrorism adviser

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Trump appoints top counter-terrorism adviser, special negotiator President-elect also engaged in election argument with President Obama Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://usat.ly/2iA7Qho Tom Bossert, a former national security aide to President George W. Bush, will serve as President-elect Trump's homeland security adviser. Starting the post-Christmas phase of his transition, President-elect Donald Trump made appointments Tuesday devoted to national security - particularly cyber defense - and to international trade and diplomacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Real Estate Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Mon mohsen 249
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 24 Dick Daily 4
News French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15) Dec 21 who in charge 10
Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14) Dec 21 SBaer 3
Real Estate (May '15) Dec 21 SBaer 2
Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16) Dec 21 SBaer 2
New agent Dec 21 SBaer 2
See all Real Estate Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Real Estate Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC