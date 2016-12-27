The $72,000 question you should be asking your real estate agent
Online criminals have been impersonating real estate agents online and tricking buyers into sending money into offshore accounts. To pull it off, scammers hack into real estate agents emails and then quietly monitor communications, waiting until they are about to close in on a deal.
