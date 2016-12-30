Sydney Opera House may soon get robot...

Sydney Opera House may soon get robots to soundcheck its stunning tile facade

14 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

The iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House are covered in over a million white ceramic tiles. Every five years, expert engineers must inspect each individual tile by tapping it with a hammer and checking for differences in sound and appearance.

