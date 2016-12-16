Short supply, high demand fuel rising home prices in Gainesville area
If anyone has any doubts it's a sellers' market in the greater Gainesville area, just ask Matt Shirley and his wife, Jennifer. The couple recently put their house up for sale and had no idea what kind of offers they would get for a home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a basement in a location off Cochran Road with excellent schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Real Estate Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Dick Daily
|4
|French Corner: Local Francophile community to r... (Jan '15)
|Dec 21
|who in charge
|10
|Why Are Cash Real Estate Deals on the Rise? (Jun '14)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|3
|Real Estate (May '15)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Realtage.com is a great way to find an agent (Mar '16)
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|New agent
|Dec 21
|SBaer
|2
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|anas2013
|248
Find what you want!
Search Real Estate Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC